Letter: Electoral college
The last letter to the editor that called for the elimination of the electoral college stated the fact that about one half the population. Of the United States live in 12 states. He made the comment that only half the people decided the composition of the supreme court. To me it proves the opposite. Twelve States, or less than one quarter, decides the laws and funding for all 50 states. I guess it is true that you can use statistics to prove any point.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

