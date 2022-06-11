 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ELECTORAL REFORM WOULD MAKE GUN CONTROL POSSIBLE

It’s useless to condemn the rural-state Senators who are unwilling to pass background checks or ban AR-15s. We need to change the system that elects them. Congress has the power to enact Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV) for itself. Because voters would vote for several candidates, in the order of their preference, they wouldn’t have to choose the “lesser of two evils,” but could vote for what they really believe in. Third-party campaigns would no longer be unrealistic. Arriving in Washington, elected candidates from several parties would negotiate to form a coalition that would have a majority to pass legislation. Primary elections would no longer be needed, since “outsiders” could enter Congress through third or fourth parties. And consequently, Senators from rural states wouldn’t have to fear being “primaried” by the militant minority who reject any form of gun control whatever. As with numerous other issues that our current two-party polarization prevents us from solving, RCV would break the log-jam of American politics.

Robert Wallace

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

