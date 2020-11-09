Letter: Electoral vote state Compact

Now that we have experienced this chaotic mess of Presidential Election again its time for states to join the compact to obviate the Electoral Collège and join the compact to assure the Presidency the candidate that gets the most votes.
"America could modernize itself by doing this and ending this madness with each state on its own. Just have the states direct electors to vote for who ever got the most popular votes and shed ourselves of this antiquated disaster called the Electoral College. Given it was a protect slavery for small states to begin with and is so ancient lets do this in Arizona like Colorado just voted to do. if enough states to equal 270 votes join it is then a way to assure each vote being equal in value to the only office that the people vote for .
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!