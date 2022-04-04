 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Electric Cars and Zero Emissions

While Mr. Thornton may be correct (Not technically zero emissions), regarding the "zero tailpipe emissions of electric cars, electric cars have some advantages over cars powered by fossil fuels.

The technology of electric cars will evolve continually so that this vehicles will eventually reach zero emissions. This also will be true regarding the production of electricity; the production of electricity will eventually reach zero emissions.

The other point to realize is that cars powered by fossil fuels will never reach zero emissions. The sooner we reach zero emissions by cars, the better.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

