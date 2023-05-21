A recent letter touted the advantages of gas-powered cars over horses, then claimed that electric vehicles have more drawbacks than advantages, reciting a list of battery myths. It’s true that recharging a battery still takes longer than filling a gas tank. But recharge times are rapidly decreasing, and 95% of the time, you’re recharging in your garage, overnight. No more trips to the gas station, and fewer trips to the mechanic, since electric cars need far less maintenance. Performance is better. Even a low-cost electric car accelerates like a sports car, and the lower center of gravity makes handling better and roll-overs much less likely. They’re bigger on the inside, and have more storage, including the “frunk”. They cost far less to operate, and as the writer noted, they produce far less pollution, even factoring in electrical generation. Consumers have caught on to these advantages. There are months-long waiting lists for most models. Time for the car companies to catch up.