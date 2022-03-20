 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Electric vehicles and Russia
Letter: Electric vehicles and Russia

However you feel about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, preserving good relations is essential in transitioning to electric vehicles. In addition to oil, Russia has the world’s:

• largest reserves of magnesium

• 2nd largest reserves of vanadium.

• 4th largest reserves of nickel

A thought experiment might help achieve a little more understanding if not sympathy for Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine. If you were an American president watching the steady buildup of Mexican military capability by an alliance of foreign powers, a buildup which you had cautioned for more than 30 years could not be tolerated, what would you do? Throw in the expenditure of more than $5 billion to ‘promote democracy’ and a violent coup d’etat that overthrew a democratically elected government and replaced it with one bent on reclaiming the territory it lost in the Mexican-American War and ridding itself of US citizens living in Canada.

Best not to mix geopolitics and business. There are no saints in either profession.

Steven Lesh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

