Letter: Electric Vehicles

What is going on with the Biden administration? They have a conference on electric cars and don’t invite Elon Musk, the Tesla guy who has made the market for electric cars. The guy who has roof top solar integrated into Tesla Corporation to power the vehicles in the garage. Not even taking into account the guy who has powered more rockets into space that anyone else. Invite GM, Ford, and the United Auto Workers, but don’t invite the guy with the vision, smarts and money! Probably because Tesla is non union? Maybe driving up the cost of fuel is also part of the program to push electric cars? Amazing!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.