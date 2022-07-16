 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Electric vehicles

The unintended consequences of a massive switch to electric vehicles are not being taken into consideration. Things such as the mining impact on the environment, to say nothing of the costs and availability of the minerals required for a massive conversion to electric power. What countries will we become dependent upon for their source? How about the cost and impact of the disposal and storage of spent batteries, windmill blades, etc. The cost of constructing charging stations, and the availability of, and acquisition of land for them is also an issue that hasn't been addressed, as is the loss of fuel taxes designed to maintain our highways. What energy source powers the mining equipment, and the manufacturing of all this? How about the infrastructure to support all this additional electric load? Some areas are already experiencing or planning for rolling blackouts. None of this is being considered, or at least publicized, in the push toward electric vehicles

William Johnson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

