The reason that gas powered cars became so prevalent in our country for transportation is that there are so many advantages over a horse:

Gas vehicles do not have to stop and rest. They are faster than horses, they can carry more than a horse and buggy.

An electric vehicle, on the other hand, currently have more drawbacks than advantages. Electric vehicles must be charged more often than gas vehicles and take longer to fill. Batteries on electric vehicles cost about 1/3 the cost of a new vehicle. It can cost upward of $20,000 to replace a mach e battery. It was reported thar batteries do not charge well in extremely cold weather. They also cost more than an equivalently equipped gas vehicle. The only advantage is less pollution.

The White House may want everyone to purchase electric vehicle. But if

People don't want to buy them they wont buy one.

Thomas Wenzel

East side