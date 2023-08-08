Global consumption of coal passed 8 billion tons in 2022. China used a little over 4 billion tons, more than all other countries combined. Over 80% of the world is powered by fossil fuels. The largest impacts in cleaner air in the US has been changing from coal to natural gas. China manufactures more solar panels than anywhere in the world.

We need a variety of energy sources to generate power in addition to wind and solar. We have

solar panels on our home, and happy we do. Supporting TEP that has energy rates less than the national average in Tucson, that provides dependable electricity is good. Coming from the midwest where we experienced numerous outages would not be acceptable here in the summertime. And California electricity rates that are twice Tucsons, would also be hard to accept!

Dave `Locey

Foothills