There is a recent convergence of ideas recently about electrification, EVs, and charging stations. Mike Carran points out the problems of delaying electrification and offers ideas of how this can be done with a local focus. The idea of decentralizing the generation of electricity is terrific. The concerns about spending $2.5 billion on EV charging stations can easily be balanced by the over $20 billion in annual tax dollars spent to subsidize oil and gas companies. Oil companies had over $200 billion in profits in 2022 (over twice the profits in 2019), so one could ask why are tax payers subsidizing them now? The spending of $2.5 billion to hasten electrification, reduce pollution, and slow climate change is pennies on the taxpayer dollar. Oil company subsidies can be considered a reverse carbon tax: we pay oil companies to pollute the Earth at greater and greater cost.