Letter: Elegy for My Rose Bush

It took two years for reason

to win out. You were already half dead,

pruned too low in the wrong season.

Last summer you were bare

but for the salmon-colored flowers,

with no scent, a half dozen where

countless crimson sprays

bloomed the year before to add

such pleasure to my days.

But this spring when the lake

was lower than it’s ever been

and politicians dithered about how to slake

our endless thirst, I took the dare,

made myself turn off the water

we can no longer spare.

Now when I see the graying crown

of sticks that in the spring held tiny leaves

the squirrels stood on tiptoe to devour,

sadness and dread form a band around my heart

and I wonder how much time is left

before the whole world falls apart.

Jaqueline Newlove

Northwest side