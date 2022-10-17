Letter: Elegy for My Rose Bush

It took two years for reason
to win out. You were already half dead,
pruned too low in the wrong season.
Last summer you were bare
but for the salmon-colored flowers,
with no scent, a half dozen where
countless crimson sprays
bloomed the year before to add
such pleasure to my days.
But this spring when the lake
was lower than it’s ever been
and politicians dithered about how to slake
our endless thirst, I took the dare,
made myself turn off the water
we can no longer spare.
Now when I see the graying crown
of sticks that in the spring held tiny leaves
the squirrels stood on tiptoe to devour,
sadness and dread form a band around my heart
and I wonder how much time is left
before the whole world falls apart.
Jaqueline Newlove
Northwest side
