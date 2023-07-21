I listened as Eli Crane, Republican Representative from Arizona, during debate on the House floor used the term “colored people” describing Black Americans. I was appalled when he tried to walk back his statement. It is well-founded that when someone is speaking form the heart that their true feelings are expressed. I believe this makes Crane a racist. I am ashamed to have him represent the people of Arizona, as should all Arizonans.
James Doyle
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.