Letter: Eliminate UNIONS

Can we all agree it's time to get rid of Unions, especially the TEACHER'S UNION? Employees are working at the grocery stores, Police Dept., Fire Dept., Post Office, etc. C'MON MAN, how about the teachers? They appear to be very selfish. Our children are our most important product. Let's give parents the right to choose which school their children attend and NOT allow UNIONS to control this important issue. Thanks for listening.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
