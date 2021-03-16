Letter: Eliminating the Filibuster

Those calling for Senator Sinema to vote to eliminate the filibuster should be careful what they wish for. While it would help the Democrats achieve their agenda, at some point the Republicans will again be in control of the Senate, perhaps as soon as 2022. We've been through this before when Harry Reid eliminated the 60 vote threshold for federal court justice confirmations with the exception of SCOTUS. That helped Obama place some liberal judges, but once the Republicans gained control of the Senate, Mitch McConnell expanded that decision to include the Supreme Court resulting in Trump being able to get three conservative justices confirmed. The Republicans would use the new 50 vote threshold the same way to accomplish their own agenda.
I'm a centrist Republican who crosses party lines sometimes. I respect Senator Sinema for working for all Americans in a bi-partisan manner. That's how government works best for the people.
Dan Watson
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.