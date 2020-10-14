 Skip to main content
Letter: Eliminating the Filibuster
Letter: Eliminating the Filibuster

Regarding Teddy Francisco's letter to the editor on October 5th, "Dems are plotting to take over high court." He states that if Democrats gain the majority, they are threatening to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule and increase the number of Supreme Court seats. Evidently, Mr. Francisco is unaware that in 2017, the Republican Senate eliminated the use of the filibuster for Supreme Court Nominees. This was done in order to allow a simple majority vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch. I'm not sure who is the "disingenuous hypocrites."

Sue Walker

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

