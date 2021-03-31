Letter: Email shows dangerous conditions at Border Patrol center for children

An internal email from a Border Patrol agent at Donna, Texas shows dangerous and squalid conditions there for migrant children. The email was sent to BP Chief Rodney Scott.
It read, "The overcrowding is inhumane, especially for the children, Pod 3A is designed to hold 80 people and on this day we have 694 unaccompanied children with two agents maintaining custody. That is 867% of the stated capacity of this detention space. The agents cannot possibly provide for the care, health and safety of aliens in our custody, nor can we reasonably do so for ourselves. If we have a fire, a carbon monoxide leak from the generators, a stampede, or any number of potential and likely occurrences, many people will die. This situation is a disaster waiting to happen. Someone with the proper authority must do something immediately to alleviate the severe overcrowding before we experience a tragedy."
Border Patrol has confirmed the veracity of the email. This horrible situation for children is due to one person, Joe Biden!
Tomas Ortega
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.