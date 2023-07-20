The blight of embarrassing AZ politicians continues. When I moved here in 1986 we were subject to the machinations of Ev Mecham and his opposition to observing MLK holiday (eventually impeached). Then we had Gov Symington resigning because he was convicted of a felony. We had Gov Brewer shaking her finger in the face of President Obama ( meaning no disrespect she explained). Along come Rep. Biggs and Gosar, election deniers, supporting the Jan 6 insurrection. But it goes on. This week Rep Eli Crane in his attack on