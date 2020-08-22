Letter: Embarrassed TPD Retiree

I was astonished this AM to read in the Arizona Daily Star that an association of Arizona police unions had endorsed a national criminal who has been accused on a regular basis of engaging in all forms of lawlessness. He is a pathological liar.
My suggestion is that all of their members should resign and turn in their badges immediately. They no longer represent the law enforcement officers I was honored to work with for over 20 years. We were sworn to uphold law and order and protect the citizens of all walks of life.
It comes down to Loyalty vs Honesty. Scientific research has discovered why individuals tolerate public lying and why supporters of public liars are willing to accept this. The answer is that loyalty matters more.
So, what we have is that the Arizona police unions will support a criminal that is a prolific liar and overlook the obvious; truth has been abandoned and that loyalty trumps the requirement for honesty.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
