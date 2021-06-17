 Skip to main content
Letter: Embryonic president - master manipulator of millions
Followers of the embryonic president are crazy. Pay attention. They are conspiracists, believing in the word of one man, over the courts, providing zero proof. He created the term, "Stop the Steal," in 2016 and then had the audacity, on 1/6/21, to stand at the podium to snidely say, "You people came up with that term, not me," as he made these sycophants trust him and believe this was a "grassroots rally." It wasn't. He "asked," then told these fascists, who do not believe in the Constitution, government, the rule of law, or police, to come to D.C for a march on the Capitol to "Stop the Steal."

On May 2, 2016, Fox News' Shep Smith reported that #45 was worried about losing the nomination while running for the presidency. He asked his campaign to organize fundraising efforts to "Stop the Steal." It was HIS term, not the peoples'. He even organized militants and white supremacists to "protect (intimidate) people" at the polls

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

