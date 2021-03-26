Letter: Emergency Debt Relief

The federal government may award $10,000 in debt relief to students who ran themselves into debt for a college education. This amount may increase to $50,000 per student.
Whatever “debt relief” the United States government awards to the students should also be awarded to all of our 330,214,500+ citizens. The difficulties brought about by the federal, state and local governments in attempts to control the spread of COVID-19 have been experienced by nearly all of our citizens.
The median household debt is around $59,800. The $10,000 could be used to help pay student loan debt, income tax, mortgage payments, credit card debt, auto loans, etc.
This should be done because it is the right thing to do and there is no better time than the present to do it.
By my calculations the cost to give all citizens $10,000 would be around $330,214,500,000 a small fraction of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 Relief Bill.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
