Letter: Emigration or Invasion?
In 376 A.D., the Goths fleeing the Huns, asked to emigrate into the territory and protection of the Roman Empire. The Roman emperor granted this believing the Goths would stabilize the Empire's northern frontier. Despite their promises the Goths never assimilated. They refused to obey Roman laws; pay Roman taxes; follow Roman culture, language and social norms. Goths enlisted in the Roman army were in constant mutiny. The Northern Frontier was more chaotic than ever. Finally, in 410 A.D. the Goths, under their king Alaric sacked Rome destroying the Western Roman Empire. For the next 1000 years European civilization was dead -- the Dark Ages. History redux?

Thomas McClure

West side

