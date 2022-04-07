Letter: Empathy is a Dirty Word

“Empathy” is a dirty word to Republicans. Obviously, Senators Cruz, Hawley, Cotton, Blackburn, and Graham not only lack empathy but lack respect for our democracy and for another human being. Their vitriolic treatment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed not only their ignorance of the Constitution, law, and judicial system but also their disrespect for an eminently qualified, honorable, outstanding woman and the American people. To display such histrionics to further their own far-right agendas and counting on their “deplorable” base to applaud them is the very definition of “deplorable.”
A physician must be knowledgeable about scientific facts, research, and statistics. But to be a GOOD physician, she must have compassion and EMPATHY. Law is the same. A judge must know the law. But besides a set of rules and statutes, there are human beings involved. To be a GOOD judge requires both knowledge and EMPATHY. Otherwise, law and medicine could be done by a computer---facts only, ignore the human component.
S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
