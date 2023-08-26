The city of Lahaina, Maui was wiped out by the incredible wildfire that swept through their community two weeks ago. Over 100 people are dead and more than 800 are still missing. DNA is being requested by authorities to try and make final identifications. I'm sure the residents of this community appreciated President Biden's comment that he and Jill Biden could relate to what they experienced because they had suffered a kitchen fire in their home 15 years ago. He almost lost, "my wife, my 67 corvette, and my cat". According to the local fire fighters, the "blaze" was brought under control in less that 20 minutes. Thank you for your empathy, Joe Biden.