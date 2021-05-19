Letter: Emperor's New Clothes

If Hans Christian Andersen were writing this today, it wouldn't be based on fiction. The emperor, would be D. J. Trump and the new clothes the "Big Lie". The Republican "town folks" have been going along with this pretense, until a child, in this case Liz Cheney, blurts out "the emperor is wearing nothing, no Big Lie". Not wanting to appear disloyal, and fearing his wrath, these "town folks", continue to support the emperor and his departure from reality.
Alan Dankwerth
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.