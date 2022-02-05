 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Employees Quitting Their Jobs?
Letter: Employees Quitting Their Jobs?

Re: the Feb 2 article "Record-High Quits are Being Driven by 'Too Much Stress'."

I read, with interest, the information and statistics in your Wednesday, February 2, 2022 edition (from Zip Recruiter) regarding why employees are quitting their jobs. It’s a shame that these individuals are leaving jobs because of too much stress (46%), not enough pay (33.7%) and because I did not get along with my boss (21.7%). It’s a mystery to me how young, healthy adults are paying for food, rent, insurance, health care, car expenses, etc. Could it be that their parents have made convenient for them to not stay with their jobs? I don’t know the answer to this. All I can say is, why not give the Baby Boomers a chance to take on the jobs young people are vacating? Seasoned and reliable, Baby Boomers know the importance of a work ethic.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

