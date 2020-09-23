Letter: Empty the Trump Cesspool

Donald Trump violates his oath to protect and defend the US Constitution, especially Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8, te Emoluments Clause daily. He looks at everything for'what's in it for him. He could've saved thousands of American lives had he told the truth that he knew how dangerous Covid-19 is.
Is Bob Woodward any better? He recorded Trump saying he lied about the virus in February and March but didn't divulge that until his book was coming out.
A Presidential pardon would be not be available if a wrongful death suit was successful in a state court.
The White House used as a political prop violates the Hatch Act.
Incredibly Attorney General Barr has the DOJ defending Trump in a defamation suit claiming that when Trump insulted a woman that accused him rape it was done in his official capacity as President.
Vote out the Trump administration cesspool.
Dave Glicksman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
