 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Emulating Sinema, another Arizona legislator blocks Democrats' jobs and energy agenda

  • Comments

Sometime in the second half of the 20th Century, US Progressivism transformed from an ideology championing FDR's hydroelectric dams and Kennedy's outer space program to activism against condominiums and nuclear power plants. After Senator Kyrsten Sinema weakened Democrats' plans to tax wealthy financiers, negotiate lower prescription drug prices, and raise the federal minimum wage, now our own Rep. Raul Grijalva rejects Democrats' efforts to simplify the construction of oil and gas pipelines and interstate electric transmission cables. Gas has been crucial to rapid displacement of coal from the US electricity generation mix, falling market share of oil in home heating, and to the rise of wind and solar, which it complements with its relatively fast and cheap ignition. Rep. Grijalva and the Progressive Caucus should use their leverage to make permitting reform legislation more conducive to clean energy development, not block reform entirely and wait for a technical miracle.

People are also reading…

Carpenter Morrison

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News