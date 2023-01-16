Letter: Emulating Sinema, another Arizona legislator blocks Democrats' jobs and energy agenda

Sometime in the second half of the 20th Century, US Progressivism transformed from an ideology championing FDR's hydroelectric dams and Kennedy's outer space program to activism against condominiums and nuclear power plants. After Senator Kyrsten Sinema weakened Democrats' plans to tax wealthy financiers, negotiate lower prescription drug prices, and raise the federal minimum wage, now our own Rep. Raul Grijalva rejects Democrats' efforts to simplify the construction of oil and gas pipelines and interstate electric transmission cables. Gas has been crucial to rapid displacement of coal from the US electricity generation mix, falling market share of oil in home heating, and to the rise of wind and solar, which it complements with its relatively fast and cheap ignition. Rep. Grijalva and the Progressive Caucus should use their leverage to make permitting reform legislation more conducive to clean energy development, not block reform entirely and wait for a technical miracle.