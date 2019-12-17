Letter: Encourage Senators to Vote on Bill to Limit Drug Prices
Letter: Encourage Senators to Vote on Bill to Limit Drug Prices

The US House of Representatives has passed the Elijah Cummings Drug Pricing bill designed to permit the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare and private citizens. This would permit a cancer drug to cost $10,000 instead of $40,000. Limit insulin to $100 a vial instead of its current $300. Other countries negotiate with US drug companies--only our country doesn't permit it. Sickness such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease hits us all. It doesn't just strike the Democrats or the Republicans.

Please contact Senator McSally and encourage her to persuade Senator McConnell to bring the bill to a vote. No one should have to decide whether to eat or buy medicine due to high cost of prescription drugs.

Pam Farris

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

