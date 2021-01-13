 Skip to main content
Letter: End Game
Letter: End Game

If the Republicans succeed in installing Trump despite the election results, what do they plan to do next? I guess they figure that the 81 million Biden voters plus many tens of millions of Americans who believe in the rule of law will just say "ok" and go on with their regular lives. Republican legislatures will make elections one party only, like in Iran. If they allow elections at all. Or, will Trump having succeeded in reducing the Republicans to his toadies, dissolve the legislatures and the courts, even in states. After all, 70 millions voters, after watching the debacle of the last four years, thought he was deserving of another term. It used to be said that the United States was a land of law, but it now appears it is a land of the lawless.

Marilyn Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

