Letter: End lockdown sooner, wear a mask

My elderly parents moved into an assisted living when I was no longer able to provide the daily care they needed. Until Center for Medicare Services mandated a lockdown in March, I visited them about 4 times per week. I understand that lockdown was for their safety. I am grateful to the caregivers who have kept their unit COVID-free.

My father died two weeks ago. I had not seen him for 11 weeks. My mother, who has dementia, is now alone, afraid, and confused. She is quickly declining due to isolation and fear.

Wear a mask. Do it for lonely, old people who are wondering why they can’t see their families. We owe it to them to get this pandemic under control and end their isolation as quickly as possible.

Trump’s colossal failure of leadership stole my time with my father in his final weeks. Trump’s sycophant, Doug Ducey, is complicit. But thank goodness the stock market is recovering.

Alison Jones

Midtown

