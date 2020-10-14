Letter: End the Clown Act

A recent letter writer shared his displeasure with Fitz’s cartoons, finding them insulting to the president.
I wonder if he also finds the president’s frequent nasty insults he hurls at anyone he dislikes or that doesn’t agree with him offensive? Or is that OK? It is way past time to bring common decency and integrity back to the White House. We’ve had enough of rudeness, bullying, nastiness, ineptitude, total chaos and disregard for rule of law and the norms of our democracy. I’ve voted for decency. If the country wants more of reality TV “governing”, and the continuation of the dangerous dismantling of our democracy by electing the current clown yet again, the saying “people get the government they deserve” will come into play. One time, a sad and devastating mistake. Twice - incomprehensible and quite possibly the end of our democracy.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
