 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: End the Clown Act
View Comments

Letter: End the Clown Act

A recent letter writer shared his displeasure with Fitz’s cartoons, finding them insulting to the president.

I wonder if he also finds the president’s frequent nasty insults he hurls at anyone he dislikes or that doesn’t agree with him offensive? Or is that OK? It is way past time to bring common decency and integrity back to the White House. We’ve had enough of rudeness, bullying, nastiness, ineptitude, total chaos and disregard for rule of law and the norms of our democracy. I’ve voted for decency. If the country wants more of reality TV “governing”, and the continuation of the dangerous dismantling of our democracy by electing the current clown yet again, the saying “people get the government they deserve” will come into play. One time, a sad and devastating mistake. Twice - incomprehensible and quite possibly the end of our democracy.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News