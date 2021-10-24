Letter: End the Filibuster and Restore Democracy

In the spring of this year, I wrote a letter to Senator Sinema asking that she support eliminating the arcane senate filibuster rules. I received back a condescending, canned letter describing the filibuster’s history and the oft repeated rationale for maintaining it, stating that it is needed to stimulate debate and compromise. To use a word suitable for a newspaper, hogwash.
The filibuster is clearly just a tool allowing senators to easily become wallflower cowards. It allows them to fade into the background, letting “obvious” opponents take the heat for stonewalling votes on difficult problems. In short, it lets them avoid taking a stand - on record - concerning policies they believe will alienate voters.
I continue to urge Senator Sinema to do the right thing and display the courage she claims to admire about John McCain by eliminating the filibuster rules.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.