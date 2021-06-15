 Skip to main content
Letter: End the filibuster to protect our democracy
Letter: End the filibuster to protect our democracy

I am becoming increasingly concerned that Senators Kelly and Sinema will have no power to represent Arizona if the filibuster is not eliminated.

First of all, the filibuster was initially intended to make the votes of black voters powerless.

The founders intended our precious democracy to be determined by a majority of votes, not a supermajority.

It is obvious Mitch McConnell has weaponized the filibuster to block all Democratic legislation. He said so himself.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says our democracy is under attack.

Election workers are being threatened. We must have strong laws to stop these threats. Mitch McConnell will block any attempt to make these laws.

The GOP is doing everything it can to waste the time the Democrats have in power.

The filibuster must be eliminated NOW to protect our democracy, or the senators we elected will have no power.

Minority rule will not protect our democracy.

Ann Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

