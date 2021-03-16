 Skip to main content
Letter: End the filibuster
Letter: End the filibuster

Last week, Congress passed the COVID relief bill by the smallest possible margin, and help is on the way to millions of Americans. Hallelujah! Next up are bills to increase the minimum wage, fund new infrastructure, protect voting rights and decrease the influence of big money in our elections. However these bills don’t stand a chance of passing the Senate because of a technicality called the filibuster, which requires a majority of 60 votes for passage. Republicans will use the filibuster to block everything President Biden and Democrats bring forward, just as they did with Obama. They blocked gun control, judicial appointments and voting rights. It's pure obstructionism. If you’re fed up with this endless Congressional gridlock, call or write our Senators Sinema and Kelly and urge them to eliminate the filibuster. Let’s make the next 4 years productive!

Leslie Hunten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

