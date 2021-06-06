 Skip to main content
Letter: End the Filibuster
Letter: End the Filibuster

Democracy is being attacked by Republican-state legislatures across the country. Voting rights are being suppressed and fair elections are being decimated.

We need to kill the filibuster!

I urge Sen. Sinema to pass the For the People Act immediately! Rs are never going to negotiate in good faith and she is a fool if she thinks they will. They obstruct at every turn. They care only about power and money. Sen. Sinema needs to stop pretending that Republicans will compromise because they never do!

She is writing her legacy and so far she will land on the trash heap of history. Her only chance is to kill the filibuster then if Rs want to negotiate maybe that's doable. But right now they are destroying our country while Sen. Sinema does nothing to stop them. I really don't know why she and Manchin can't see this. Or maybe they just don't care.

Dana Kidder

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

