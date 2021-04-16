 Skip to main content
Letter: End the filibuster
I wish Kyrsten Sinema would listen to her constituents. Her rationale for opposing ending the filibuster is naive and illogical.

Even with the filibuster in place, we have had zero bipartisanship with the GOP for decades. They are extreme right wingers. How did she conclude that if she votes no on ending the filibuster, they will break out with sunshine and lollipops and suddenly everyone will dance together in a circle and work as a cohesive body? This is not logical thinking.

Senate Republicans have no intention of being bipartisan. I don't want my senator to be the one the GOP thanks for Democrats not being able to pass the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

I was so proud we got Sinema elected. We all worked so hard and donated all we could. I hope she doesn't make me regret voting for her.

Beverly Trego

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

