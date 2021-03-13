Letter: End the filibuster!

An Open letter to Krysten Synema and Mark Kelly,
Please keep our democracy inclusive by voting to end the filibuster. Created to protect the institution of slavery and racist laws, the filibuster is still being used to combat reforms that would promote voting rights and pass problem-solving legislation. You say you want bipartisan action but Not a Single Republican In Either Chamber Of Congress Voted For Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package! When it comes to compromise., like Lucy, they keep moving the football, and like Charlie, Democrats keep trying to govern. Partisanship apparently Trumps (sic) all.
Christine Flanagan
West side
