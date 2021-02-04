 Skip to main content
Letter: End the filibuster!
Letter: End the filibuster!

An open letter to Senators Sinema and Kelly,

You will be called upon to consider ending the filibuster in the Senate. I urge you to vote to end it. Arguments against say that removing it will empower a future Republican Senate and Democrats will lose a cudgel, but it is used now against Democrats even though they are in the (ever so slender) majority.

Ending the filibuster will require that senators vote on issues as they reach the floor. Now, Senators can hide behind the filibuster, telling voters they are for an issue when they won't ever have to vote in favor of it. This lets politicians, Republicans and Democrats, have it both ways.

Ending the filibuster is a vote for transparency. I ask--why aren't Senators willing to vote openly on issues that matter to their constituents? You and I know the answer.

Write our Senators!!

Christine Flanagan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

