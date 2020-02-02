Letter: End the Global Gag Rule

It’s been three years since Trump signed an executive order reinstating and expanding the Global Gag Rule, making it even harder for people in developing countries to access crucial reproductive health care. Under his abhorrent policy, health care providers are barred from receiving desperately-needed assistance if they so much as mention the word abortion, even if safe, legal abortion services are provided with other non-U.S. funding.
Trump’s chokehold on global health aid has closed clinics and cut off access to birth control and safe abortion, with devastating consequences. Every year, up to 31,000 women die from unsafe abortion, nearly all in developing countries.
It’s time for Congress to pass the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights (HER) Act to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule. I urge Sen. Martha McSally to stand up for reproductive freedom and fight Trump’s dangerous policy by supporting this bill.
Jacqueline Provencio
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.