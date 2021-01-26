Letter: End toxic filibuster

Related to this story
When Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews for Donald Trump’s final ride, his promise to drain the swamp was finally realized.
Re: the Jan. 12 article "To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump."
Another word for belief is conviction. The base root of conviction is convict. Another word for convict is prisioner. Logically, a person beco…
I see that the Republican controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to eff…
The new resident of the oval office campaigned that he will devote the first six months of his presidency to battling systemic racism, an exis…
You believe that the election was stolen from Trump? Consider the dozens of lawsuits that attempted to prove Trump had won. According to Wikip…
To all the readers who have expressed their fears and concerns about Biden/Harris Administration policies, and who no longer feel that they ha…
