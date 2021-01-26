 Skip to main content
Letter: End toxic filibuster
Why is our democratic Senator resisting ending toxic filibuster that has paralyzed and constrained government since at least 2009?

Paul Zohav

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

