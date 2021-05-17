 Skip to main content
Letter: End unaccompanied migrant children problem by prosecuting "sponsors"
A way to end the thousands of unaccompanied minor children coming illegally into the country is to federally prosecute their adult "sponsors", usually a family member(s). These "sponsors" are either already in the country, maybe illegally or awaiting their asylum claim date in Immigration court, or outside the country. They likely paid a smuggler thousands of dollars to bring their child from somewhere in Central America to the border. This is a federal felony, Conspiracy to Commit Human Smuggling, the punishment enhanced when involving a minor child due to the inherent endangerment. The U.S. Dept. of Justice should announce a new initiative headed by DHS ICE/HSI agents to investigate these cases for prosecution. After a few cases get publicized, the message of intolerance for child smuggling and endangerment will sink into these "sponsors" heads and it will end! Right now the Biden administration is paying travel expenses for "sponsors" to pick up their children in HHS custody!

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

