Letter: Ending the Filibister

Senator Sinema is correct in not changing the filibuster. Just because one party has a 51% so-called majority does not mean the other 49% should be ignored. The term: “will of the voters” should not be interpreted to mean only those who narrowly supported the elected officials.
The filibuster does not force any legislation to pass. It merely allows for 40 senators adamantly opposed to a bill to hold up passage and seek a compromise. Mitch McConnell used his power as senate majority leader many times to unilaterally hold up legislation. Current leader Chuck Schumer can do the same. The way I see it, we’d be far better off if less legislation was passed (by either party) rather than more.
Democrats seeking to end the filibuster should be reminded that “what goes around comes around”, and someday they will find themselves on the wrong end of the stick.
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.