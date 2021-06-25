 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ending the Filibister
View Comments

Letter: Ending the Filibister

  • Comments

Senator Sinema is correct in not changing the filibuster. Just because one party has a 51% so-called majority does not mean the other 49% should be ignored. The term: “will of the voters” should not be interpreted to mean only those who narrowly supported the elected officials.

The filibuster does not force any legislation to pass. It merely allows for 40 senators adamantly opposed to a bill to hold up passage and seek a compromise. Mitch McConnell used his power as senate majority leader many times to unilaterally hold up legislation. Current leader Chuck Schumer can do the same. The way I see it, we’d be far better off if less legislation was passed (by either party) rather than more.

Democrats seeking to end the filibuster should be reminded that “what goes around comes around”, and someday they will find themselves on the wrong end of the stick.

Charles Nelson

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News