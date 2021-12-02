Letter: ENDING THE TRUMP ERA FOR GOOD

It occurs to me the way to end this Trump disaster of fascism creep in our country i suggest the following: Before the Congress ends its term both houses Senate and House democrats with majorities invoke the 14th amendment to ban Trump from ever holding office again. It is clearly a thing they can do if all Democrats would vote to do so. I suspect if that was up to members both parties would agree to do it. I suspect some Republicans would join in such a move to eliminate this disaster from ever holding office in the USA system again. it takes a simple majority of each house do so and can only be revoked by a two thirds majority of both houses of congress. It should be the last act of the Democratic congress as a service to the country.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
