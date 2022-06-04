 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Endless pattern

It’s that time again. Time for “our prayers are with you”. Time for inane, repetitive editorials about how we “must do something” about guns. Time for congress people to avoid any mention of the subject. Time for endless letters to the editor saying just how terrible the last massacre was. Time to demand solutions that will never come. Time to demand solutions while not offering any.

Time to do absolutely nothing until the next shooting and then repeat everything again.

Robert Diedrich

Northeast side

