Letter: Enemy of the State

Recent stories in real world news have again implicated Fox News for its outrageous hypocrisy and deceit regarding the Jan. 6th rampage. Those of us still connected to reality have long known that Fox's assault on the truth and its zealous incitement of anger and divisiveness has done irreparable damage to the country.
Rupert Murdoch, founder of this corrupt organization has taken advantage of the poor pigeons who are in total accordance with the trash spewed by his carny barkers (Hannity, Ingraham, Carlson, et al.) and has made billions off them. It's depressing that so many accept the bunkum and take as gospel all their lies and distortions and it's no wonder America is spiraling into a decline of our once fiercely held democratic ideals. The Russians, Chinese, Iranians laugh up their sleeves, doing whatever to feed into the Fox fakery, knowing full well how it's tearing us apart.
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.