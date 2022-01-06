 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Enemy of the State
View Comments

Letter: Enemy of the State

  • Comments

Recent stories in real world news have again implicated Fox News for its outrageous hypocrisy and deceit regarding the Jan. 6th rampage. Those of us still connected to reality have long known that Fox's assault on the truth and its zealous incitement of anger and divisiveness has done irreparable damage to the country.

Rupert Murdoch, founder of this corrupt organization has taken advantage of the poor pigeons who are in total accordance with the trash spewed by his carny barkers (Hannity, Ingraham, Carlson, et al.) and has made billions off them. It's depressing that so many accept the bunkum and take as gospel all their lies and distortions and it's no wonder America is spiraling into a decline of our once fiercely held democratic ideals. The Russians, Chinese, Iranians laugh up their sleeves, doing whatever to feed into the Fox fakery, knowing full well how it's tearing us apart.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News