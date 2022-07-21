Letter: Energy Crisis

Recent events and news reports are highlighting the need for the President to declare an Energy Crisis. As politicians looking for re-election continue to pressure regulators to accelerate unreliable wind and solar energy using mandates and “incentives” our once robust and reliable energy system continues to decline. Unrealistic time frames for implementing “Green Energy” have been blown up by unavailability of material and products and inevitable construction schedule delays. At same same time we are working to reduce our CO2 emissions, China, India, and now Europe are increasing their carbon emissions to provide power for their population and industry.