Letter: Energy Crisis

Recent events and news reports are highlighting the need for the President to declare an Energy Crisis. As politicians looking for re-election continue to pressure regulators to accelerate unreliable wind and solar energy using mandates and “incentives” our once robust and reliable energy system continues to decline. Unrealistic time frames for implementing “Green Energy” have been blown up by unavailability of material and products and inevitable construction schedule delays. At same same time we are working to reduce our CO2 emissions, China, India, and now Europe are increasing their carbon emissions to provide power for their population and industry.
Modern nuclear power technology using smaller more modular plants are starting to make headway. By declaring an “Energy Crisis” the President could provide the federal funds (our tax money) necessary to increase the speed of putting more reliable “Firm Power” on-line to shore up our deteriorating electrical infrastructure. This could help avoid the brown-out problems common to California and Texas from spreading to the rest of he country.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
