Letter: Energy crunch

Monday., October 25 Arizona Star contained an article titled "energy crunch hits global recovery."
The article describes the price of energy in Europe rising from 19 to 95 euros per kilowatt hour over the last year. Analysits blame this increase on the rising cost of natural gas due to shortages as well as shortages of wind so that wind turbines did not generate as much electeicity as expected.
Germany's long term solution to this energy crunch is more green energy- solar panels and wind generators.
Green energy is good, but what happened last year in Texas is enlightining. If wind generators do not have enough wind to operate or freeze, and there is not enough sun to operate solar panels, energy production stops. Prices of energy generated goes high.
The only way to ensure there is a constant, reliable energy source is to make sure that there is a stable supply if natural gas. Please continue drilling.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
