Letter: Energy Experts come in all stripes too

Having attended the "public comment" meeting at the ACC recently, this upbeat account of TEP's energy decisions did not persuade me, nor likely all 23 opposed speakers.

The writer states TEP is "responding to the the threat of climate change with immediate action." He says natural gas has reduced the carbon intensity of U.S. power generation by 11% since 1990. LOL!

The meeting was revealed to be a sham because TEP already purchased several gas-fired engines.

The writer uses hot summers to warn we have no alternatives to ancient technology, however the public has not yet been asked to do anything but pay more.

We are in a climate crisis.

We must work together to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Historical methods won't cut it.

The Citizens Climate Lobby resumes April 11th. (March at the Book Fair)! Come talk to our citizen experts, we're all in.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

