Letter: Energy fusion is no breakthrough

The Holy Grail of limitless energy is here again. The ”Energy fusion breakthrough” story misses a fundamental point. We don’t have several decades or more to develop and scale up an uncertain energy technology that looks to drain more energy and resources from the economy than it produces.

Let’s not waste more time, There are already sufficient renewable energy technologies which yield output many more times than the total energy needed to produce it. And all these technologies are ready to scale up quickly. A true net energy analysis accounts for the total “embodied” energy costs - total energy in/net energy out.

The transition to a regenerative resource economy will require fossil fuels until the renewable systems are built and can be sustained. This means urgent attention to slow down consumption and equitably scale up investment in clean renewables. We are running out of time to heed the warnings issued 50 years ago by the Limits to Growth report which presaged the multiple crises we are experiencing today.

Robert Cook

Midtown